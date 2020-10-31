A woman from County Durham has painted a mural of Halloween film characters on her window in the hope of lifting the community's spirits.

Amy Kirby, from Leadgate, Consett, spent about 60 hours over three weeks painting horror characters on her sitting room window.

The 24-year-old said Halloween was her favourite time of year, and with children unable to trick or treat due to Covid-19, she thought it was a "great idea" to give them a "good scare" by decorating her house.