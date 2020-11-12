Newcastle project supports young people through pandemic
Young people say the support and structure they have received from a Newcastle project has helped get them through the pandemic.
Fenham Association of Residents runs a garden and allotment to help "knit" the community together.
The project provides a safe space for the area's young people to feel supported.
They received special permission to remain open throughout the coronavirus pandemic and youth workers' salaries are funded by Children in Need.
- Published
- 12 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Tyne & Wear