Gateshead Millennium Bridge: The day the 'blinking eye' arrived
On this day 20 years ago, one of the North East's best-known bridges was lifted into place.
The Gateshead Millennium Bridge was floated up the River Tyne and lowered into place by Europe's largest floating crane - Asian Hercules II.
Hundreds of people lined the Quayside in 2000 to see its arrival.
Dubbed the 'blinking eye', the tilting structure stretches 413ft (126m) across the river.
