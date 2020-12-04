An appeal has been launched to rehome two cats who live in North East rescue shelters.

Toby has been in rescue care in Gateshead for two years, while Rufus has been living at Willows cat adoption centre in South Shields for three years.

The charity Cat Chat is hoping to rehome 20 of its most "overlooked" cats before the end of the year. So far 14 have been adopted, but the North East pair are two of the six remaining.