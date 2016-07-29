Joanne Milne: 400,000-step challenge for Usher syndrome
A woman who has Usher syndrome is taking 400,000 steps to raise awareness of the rare genetic condition.
Joanne Milne, from Gateshead, was born deaf and during her 20s she began to lose her sight.
Despite the challenges, the mother of two is doing the challenge, which is one step for every person around the world who has Usher syndrome.
She said her ultimate dream would be to find a cure.
