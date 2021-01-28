Covid: Vaccinations under way at Sunderland Nightingale Hospital
People are now getting their coronavirus vaccinations at the Sunderland Nightingale Hospital.
The building, which opened in May last year but has so far not been needed for patients, has become one of the North East's mass vaccination centres.
One of those who received their jab this week was Harold Thompson who said he was looking forward to being able to get out of the house once most people had been vaccinated.
