Harprakash Nair was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and pneumonia just before his 100th birthday.

He is thought to be the first Asian man in Newcastle to live to 100, having emigrated with his wife from India to the UK in 1952.

Speaking to 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, Harprakash – known as Hari – said he is an “ordinary man” and is “very grateful” for the doctors and nurses treating him.

The great-grandfather is recovering and looking forward to seeing his wife and family again.