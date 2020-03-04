Rescue teams battled for seven hours through 1.5 miles (2.5km) of heavy snow to get to a patient in rural Northumberland.

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team was called to the remote farm house in Upper Coquetdale which was cut off due to heavy snow.

Team members made their way on foot and skis, while a helicopter flew to the scene.

A mountain rescue team spokesperson said it was "fantastic flying by the pilot" and the snow plumes caused by the helicopter downdraft were "something to be seen".

The patient was assessed by a medic and flown to hospital.