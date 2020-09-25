BBC News

Northumberland woman 'dip a day' in North Sea for Samaritans

A woman is doing a dip a day in the North Sea for a month to raise money for a charity which helped her after a brain injury.

Clare Jones from Northumberland sustained concussion on 21 February 2018 in a freak accident involving a tree swing.

The 38-year-old went through almost two years of rehabilitation, and in 2020 she joined a swimming club after she found the sea beneficial to her recovery.

She has braved sleet, snow and hail during her daily dip at Low Newton to raise money for Samaritans.

