Seaham seaglass collectors say lockdown "diminished" stock
Seaglass collectors in County Durham say lockdown visitors have "diminished" the local stock.
Searching for the keepsakes at Seaham beach is a popular hobby for tourists, as the seaglass dates back to the 1800s and comes in various shapes and colours.
Senior lecturer in architectural glass at Sunderland University Cate Watkinson explains why the small pieces of glass are so special.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Tyne & Wear