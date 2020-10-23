BBC News

Covid-19: Why student chose to be infected for study

Taking part in a trial which involved being deliberately infected with coronavirus will be the "most impactful" thing he does with his life, a student has said.

Northumbria University student Jacob Hopkins, who is from Tamworth, was deliberately infected for the Covid-19 research study so he could be monitored by scientists studying the virus.

The 23-year-old said he would “do it again in a heartbeat”.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Tyne & Wear