Covid-19: Why student chose to be infected for study
Taking part in a trial which involved being deliberately infected with coronavirus will be the "most impactful" thing he does with his life, a student has said.
Northumbria University student Jacob Hopkins, who is from Tamworth, was deliberately infected for the Covid-19 research study so he could be monitored by scientists studying the virus.
The 23-year-old said he would “do it again in a heartbeat”.
