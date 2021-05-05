Election 2021: How voting at the polls during Covid-19 will look
Ahead of the elections on Thursday 6 May, we take a look around a scout hut in Newcastle which has been turned into a Covid-secure polling station.
This year different safety measures will be needed in voting venues - expect plastic screens, social distancing and hand sanitiser when you arrive.
Voters are also being asked to bring their own pen or pencil if they can in what are the first elections to take place since the start of the pandemic.
