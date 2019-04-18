A street in Wallsend was flooded with rats, faeces and sewage after heavy rain caused the drains to overflow.

Kelly Kerr said she returned from the school run on Monday to find the West Farm Road area littered with everything from dead animals to dirty nappies.

Mrs Kerr said the drains overflow every time there is a heavy downpour.

Northumbrian Water said: "The majority of our sewer network is combined and takes both foul water and surface water, such as rain away from streets and roads.

"Bouts of heavy rain - particularly when they come suddenly - can cause some of the combined sewers to overfill.

"We are very sorry that this has happened and thank the residents for bringing the issue to our attention."