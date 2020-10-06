A charity in South Tyneside has been a lifeline for a group of new mums during the pandemic.

Bright Futures works with women under the age of 25 to help raise their self-esteem and confidence.

Their Young Mums Network has provided support for those who have struggled financially during lockdown, as well as social activities online to prevent feelings of isolation.

We went along to speak to the group who were meeting for the first time in person.