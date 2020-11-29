A woman has become a viral hit after her life-hack video reached more than seven million views on TikTok.

Kelly Hurst, from Newcastle and known as The Life Bath on the platform, encouraged people to show her their life tricks, which resulted in millions sharing the clip across the world.

The 36-year-old now has a following of more than 160,000 people and has used her account to raise awareness of the realities of going viral.