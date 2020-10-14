BBC News

NHS key workers respite sessions help 'drum away stress'

A mental health charity is helping key workers cope with the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic by de-stressing through drumming, raving and shouting.

With growing concern about fatigue and exhaustion among front-line workers, the mental health service ReCoCo is offering NHS staff respite days to give them a chance to share the trauma they have experienced and release stress in creative ways.

Nursing assistant Teresa Allen, who attended a session in Saltwell Park in Gateshead, said it was nice to be able to "switch off" from the pressures at work and take time for herself.

Tyne & Wear