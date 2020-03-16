A mum has told how she was "horrified" to see footage of her four-year-old son running towards a busy road after he had got out from his nursery.

Rachael Heslop, whose son Charlie has autism, said staff at the nursery in Gateshead told her he had only ran "near" to the car park.

Gateshead Council is working with 2nd Home Childcare and Charlie's parents to "ensure that the safety of children at [the] facility going forward is paramount".