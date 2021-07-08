Hundreds of fans in Chester-le-Street celebrated last night as England made it through to the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions beat Denmark 2-1, securing their place in their first major final since the World Cup win against West Germany in 1966.

Ahead of the match, we spoke to keeper Jordan Pickford's former school in Washington about how he is encouraging students to follow their dreams.

And pupils at Farringdon Community Academy in Sunderland, Jordan Henderson's former school, about how he is inspiring them to become professional footballers.