Euro 2020: North East fans remain optimistic
Football fans across the north-east of England have reacted to England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.
Emotions ran high as people celebrated Luke Shaw's goal in the match's first half, but later shed a tear as Italy won the penalty shootout.
Many fans in Newcastle and Middlesbrough chose to remain optimistic after the final whistle, hoping that football will still "come home" in next year's World Cup.
