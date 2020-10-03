A family have created a thoughtful tribute to their late German Shepherd at the field she loved and lifted other dog lovers' hearts.

Carina and Jasmine Wood, from Blyth in Northumberland, set up a basket filled with balls for other dogs to play with as a way to remember Sheba, who passed away at the age of 10.

The family said they have been "overwhelmed" by people's responses after their gesture went viral on the social media platform TikTok.