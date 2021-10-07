Newcastle United takeover: Fans 'elated' over Saudi deal
A Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United has been agreed.
Approval from the Premier League came after a consortium proved the Saudi state would not have control of the club.
We went out into the city to see what these NUFC fans thought of the sale before it was confirmed.
