A horse sanctuary which has been at the same site in Northumberland for 37 years has been told it has to move to make way for a new railway station.

Family-owned charity Bebside Horses in Blyth is a safe haven for about 30 horses and a few goats, and there are fears the animals may have to be put down if a new premises cannot be found by March.

The charity also provides a pony club for local children and supports a range of youngsters with special educational needs.

Andrew Dawe says the council is "forcing the sale" of the premises for a "fraction" of what it would cost to re-home themselves locally.

Northumberland County Council said "very regrettably" there was "no alternative suitable site" in Bebside for the station and they "fully understand the concerns of the landowner".

