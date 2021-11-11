A group of young women are patrolling the streets of Newcastle to make sure ladies stay safe on nights out.

Women’s Street Watch started up following the deaths of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa when the issue of women's safety was thrust into the spotlight.

The volunteers ensure other women feel safe on the city's streets on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights.

