A woman from Newcastle has opened up about her battle with mental health to help encourage others who might be struggling to talk about it.

Shannon Bamford was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after she tried to take her own life when she was 18.

Now, the hair extensionist at Longlox salon in Gateshead, has shared her story on BBC Three's Angels of the North.

The 23-year-old said if she could help one person by sharing her own story "it's worth it".

If you have been affected by any of these issues you can visit the BBC’s Action Line.

