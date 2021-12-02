Storm Arwen: Kielder Forest loses thousands of trees
Tens of thousands of trees which have stood for decades at Kielder Forest have been destroyed by Storm Arwen.
In one night strong winds felled thousands of 40-year-old trees as winds of up to 98mph swept across Northumberland.
Forestry England has closed the woodland to the public as it carries out the clean-up operation. It is feared more trees or power lines caught in the devastation could come down.
Thousands of people in the north of England are enduring a sixth day without power following the storm.
