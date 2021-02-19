A cat which visits a hospital in Northumberland has become a "ray of sunshine in the darkest days" for staff and patients.

Yang Bell has made the five-minute journey from home to Hexham General Hospital (nearly) every day for five years, but more recently has provided much-needed comfort for workers and visitors during the pandemic.

Often found lying in reception, the 11-year-old also likes to sit on visitor wheelchairs and chill in the ambulances.

Now, one of Yang's biggest fans, Alison Galilian, has put him forward for a PDSA Order of Merit, known as the "animal OBE".

She says he is a "worthy" candidate and she was "inundated" with stories from members of the public after posting on his Facebook page about the honour.

