Plans to build an 18-storey tower block on Newcastle's Quayside have been met with mixed feelings by residents.

Developer PfP-igloo wants to build the 62-apartment block on the vacant Malmo Quay, near Ouseburn.

Many worry the development is "out of place" and could harm the area by blocking its much-loved views of the city and therefore putting local businesses at risk, while others welcome the proposals as a way of improving the city centre.