A charity in South Tyneside is taking the stress out of finding a prom dress by letting young women hire an outfit.

Bright Futures Young Women's Project wants to make sure everyone has the chance to go to prom so they set up a Say Yes to the Prom Dress event to take the financial pressure off some families.

The charity posted on social media asking for people's pre-loved dresses and was inundated with more than 100 to choose from.

Project worker Lianne Reidy, said: "Everyone wants to be able to go to the ball and taking that pressure off of not having to think about the cost... it's going to be a massive help for a lot of families."

