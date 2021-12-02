In November, Storm Arwen swept across Northumberland, with winds of up to 98mph (158kmh) battering the county's woodlands.

It is thought about one million trees were brought down in the storm.

The Forestry Commission said it could take up to one year to finish the clear-up of the half a million tonnes of timber on the ground.

