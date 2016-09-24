A young boy is helping his family raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime after his auntie was murdered.

Samantha Madgin died after being stabbed in Wallsend in 2007.

Her family set up the campaign Samantha's Legacy in her memory and now her nephew James is helping to stop violent attacks.

You can watch the full story on We Are England on Monday, 28 March 2022 at 20:30 on BBC One in the North East and Cumbria and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.