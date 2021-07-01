A pair of common cranes at a bird sanctuary have had their first chick in 14 years at the centre.

Staff at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust centre in Washington said they were "unbelievably thrilled" with the new arrival, which hatched on 9 May.

The two adult cranes were both a year old when they were moved to the reserve in 2008 as part of the Great Crane Project reintroduction programme.

The chick is the first crane to be born at the centre in its 46-year history.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.