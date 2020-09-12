A woman is using Instagram to show the "real side" of life with Crohn's disease to help others with the debilitating condition.

Rebekah Gardner from North Shields was diagnosed with Crohn's in 2009 after being rushed to hospital following weeks of being unwell.

The 28-year-old said from there it had been a "constant battle" dealing with the incurable inflammatory bowel disease which affects more than 500,000 people across the UK.

Rebekah started her own Instagram page in 2019 to raise awareness of the invisible disease. We spoke to her about her journey for World IBD Day.

Video filmed and edited by Kristie Kinghorn.

