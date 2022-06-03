In honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we take a look back at rarely-seen footage of the North East's celebrations of jubilees and royal visits through the decades.

Remembering the Past worked with the North East and Yorkshire Film Archives to bring together video of Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977 and royal visits to the region over the years.

The nation will celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign from 2 to 5 June. The Local Government Association estimates about 16,000 street parties will be held.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to have a platinum jubilee.

