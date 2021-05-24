Streets around a primary school on Newcastle have been closed to parents' vehicles at pick-up and drop-off times.

Newcastle City Council introduced the 18-month long pilot on Monday at Hotspur Primary School in Heaton in a bid to encourage more pupils and parents to walk or cycle.

Several streets are closed from 08:00 to 09:30 and 14:30 to 16:00 BST, with access permitted for vehicles belonging to local residents, school staff, emergency services and blue badge holders.

The public are invited to give feedback during the first six months of the trial, the council said.

