The Life Science Centre in Newcastle has won an international award for its work with autistic communities.

It worked for three years to increase staff's understanding of autism and neurodiversity and to make the building more accessible and welcoming.

The centre is the first recipient of a Mariano Gago Responsible and Responsive Award, created to reflect the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project saw an advisory group help with changes to the centre, including sensory-friendly Sundays and dedicated quiet hours.

Ed says he normally "feels powerless" in similar attractions, but staff listening to his worries makes him "feel a little more confident".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.