Residents at a care home have been delighted by visits from dinosaur puppets.

Jurassic Park super fan Andrew Garthwaite decided to take the toys into his workplace to help with the residents' enrichment programme.

The head of maintenance said he wanted to give people living at Harton Grande "a little extra" and "something they wouldn't normally experience".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.