The mother of an 18-year-old who was killed by a gang says in her mind "they are all murderers".

Jack Woodley died from a single stab wound during an 80-second attack in which he was punched, kicked and stamped upon by 10 youths in Houghton-le-Spring.

All 10, now aged between 15 and 18, were convicted of murder and sentenced to life with minimum terms of between eight and 17 years.

Speaking about her son's killers, Zoe McGill said: "If you involve yourself with someone carrying a knife and you are aware they have a knife, then you are as much as a murderer as them."

