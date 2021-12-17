A young woman whose brother died suddenly at the age of 16 has been inspired to create a space for people to reflect on their own experiences of loss.

Housed inside a purpose-built coastal shelter on the Berwick coastline, the 14-minute film This Endless Sea explores a relationship between grief and the water.

Chloë Smith says, like the sea, grief is unpredictable, and "some days it's very calm, some days it's very stormy", and she wants to use her bereavement to help others open up.

The 32-year-old's brother died in 2015 after falling from cliffs at Spittal Point.

The project, which received funding from Arts Council England, runs until 11 September.

