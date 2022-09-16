The life of Queen Elizabeth II has been remembered by a South Shields artist and animator.

Sheila Graber made a film of the late monarch which shows her transforming from a baby to 2022.

The 82-year-old said she wanted to pick out the key moments such as the Queen's coronation and golden jubilee.

Ms Graber, who is best-known for animating the Paddington Bear specials which were broadcast in the 1980s, described them both as "national treasures".

