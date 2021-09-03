An amazing show of the aurora borealis has been captured in Northumberland.

The phenomenon, also known as the Northern Lights, was seen at Kielder Observatory.

Astronomer Dan Monk said it was the best display he had seen "in ages".

The light show happens when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with charged particles from the sun.

