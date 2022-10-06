A 14-year-old boy who died after being stabbed was a "lovely young man" and "loved by everybody" at his school, his head teacher has said.

Tomasz Oleszak, from Gateshead, was seriously injured in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate at about 20:00 BST on Monday.

He died in hospital on Tuesday morning.

Brendan Robson, of Cardinal Hume Catholic School in Gateshead, said everyone there was "devastated" by Tomasz's death.

A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder and a girl, 13, held on suspicion of assisting an offender remain in custody.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.