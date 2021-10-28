Two Yorkshire terriers have found a new forever home at a care home in Houghton-le-Spring after an appeal on social media.

The two newest residents, Toby, 14, and Pippa, nine, were left homeless after their owner died.

The pair were picked up by Delanoy Funeral Service and after an appeal for help on Facebook, they were rehomed within just three hours.

Shirley Delap of Springfield House, said they have been very therapeutic for residents and had made a "huge difference" at the care home.

