A house in Northumberland covered in more than £6,000 of decorations has attracted hundreds of visitors in the lead-up to Halloween.

Each year Charlotte Watson's home in Alnwick is transformed with increasingly elaborate spooky decorations to raise money for charity.

This year's display in Allerburn Lea is turned on for just two hours a night and makes use of LED lighting to keep costs down during the cost of living crisis.

In its fourth consecutive year, the 33-year-old said it was a "worthwhile expense" to raise money for charity Chameleon Buddies and "make spectators smile".

