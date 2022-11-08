A pantry has opened at Newcastle University to provide students with free food and essentials during the cost of living crisis.

Mady Baugh, the students' union president, had the idea to open it help those under financial pressure who need somewhere to turn.

She said it was important it was "stigma-free" so people felt comfortable reaching out.

All of the items, which include food, hygiene products and clothing, are made available through funding from the university and donated items from the on-site Co-Op.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "To support students with living costs, we have increased maintenance loans every year, meaning disadvantaged students now have access to the highest ever amounts in cash terms."

