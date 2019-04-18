Extra security staffing will continue on the Tyne and Wear Metro in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The security team was introduced in March to tackle a rising number of incidents and to provide reassurance to customers in the evenings.

Nexus is now investing £3m to keep the security team for a further three years, working alongside customer support teams and Northumbria Police.

Since April 2022, the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour on the Metro has been halved, the operator said.

The BBC went out with the team, which patrols between the hours of 15:00 and 00:00 GMT, in North Tyneside on Friday night.