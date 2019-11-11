Young people said being involved with a theatre, drama and creative learning charity has helped improve their confidence and mental health.

Northumberland-based Mortal Fools said the funding it receives from BBC Children in Need was important to ensure they could run projects and workshops.

The young people involved collaborate with professional artists, openly sharing how it has

strengthened their confidence and improved mental health.

Children in Need will be taking place on Friday 18th November. It will mark the 42nd TV appeal to raise money for disadvantaged young people and children across the UK.