Volunteers have been running a log bank - stocked with wood from trees felled during last year's Storm Arwen - to support people in rural areas with limited access to gas and electricity.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service staff are also helping deliver logs to those who rely on wood to heat their homes.

Free fire alarms are being handed out alongside safety advice, due to a worry that increased reliance on open fires could increase risk.

The log bank has enough stock to last two years, thanks to the vast amount of trees felled during last year’s storm.

