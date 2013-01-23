While Harry's friends are playing computer games, he is down at the allotment looking after his racing pigeons.

The nine-year-old, from Newcastle, teamed up with his father to rear and train a team of athletes in his first pigeon racing season.

“It’s been really fun for my first race, and I’m determined to carry on pigeon racing for a long time,” the nine-year-old said.

With fewer than 200 young fliers in the UK, Harry and his dad Shaun hope to inspire the next generation of pigeon racers.

