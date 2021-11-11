Women on a march for safer night-time streets were booed by men in Newcastle city centre.

Footage taken by one of the Reclaim the Night campaigners shows men jeering the women as they walk down Grey Street on Saturday.

Organised by Northern TUC, the annual event is to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuiness, who attended the march, said they had "incredible support" from the public.

She described it as "really, really disappointing" to hear some men booing.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.