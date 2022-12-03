A school has released dashcam footage of a pupil being hit by a car going through a red light.

It happened at a junction in Heaton, Newcastle, which has been without a school crossing patrol for almost three years despite being designated "high risk".

Jesmond Park Academy headteacher Steve Campbell said the Coast Road crossing was "not fit for purpose".

Seeing the footage, "you wouldn't believe that the child didn't die," he said.

The pupil escaped with minor injuries.